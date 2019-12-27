Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has approved environmental policy at an environmental conference, a press release said on Thursday

The PML-Q becomes the first political party that held such a mega event calling for collective efforts to combat climate change. Speaking on the occasion, Eco Friends Team Leader Rizwan Mumtaz Ali said in the first session 50 PML-Q delegates from all 36 districts of the Punjab are participating in the moot.

Environmental Policy presented by Rizwan Mumtaz Ali titled “Clean, Transparent and Green Punjab” was approved by all members and recommended its inclusion in the party’s manifesto. Speaking as chief guest, Punjab Environment Minister Bao Muhammad Rizwan apprised the participants about the environmental friendly policies and measures of the provincial government.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League is the only political party of the country who has a clear point of view about climate change and environment subjects and is running an effective movement in this regard for last 8 years. He said it is quite appreciable that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made environment his first priority.

On the second day of the conference, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi will be the chief guest.

Reviewing steps to

fend off smog

Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan chaired a meeting of cabinet sub-committee on smog on Thursday to review implementation of anti smog measures. Secretary Environment Saima Saeed briefed the meeting about environment safety strategy.

She said about TORs of the committee and shared emission report. She said that major clusters of stone crushers existed in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan & Mianwali, action had been taken against the crusher of Sargodha, EPOs had been issued to all stone crushers of DG Khan, cases of almost all crushers of Rawalpindi had already been decided by PET, while implementation of the decisions was in process and water sprinkle system was installed on all crushers in Mianwali. Representative of EPA said that conversion of old technology brick kilns to zig zag was being initiated, 516 kilns converted to ZZT, field officer had been directed for persuading and action against defaulters,2394 EPOs had been issued. Kilns of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Nankana Sahib will be converted to ZZT by 31st March 2020, Kilns of remaining 13 districts of the red zone will be converted by 30th June 2020. After 31st December 2020, no old technology will be allowed to operate. Representatives of environmental squad said the issue of fuel standards had been taken up with federal government.

Representatives of health department said that an APP regarding smog response had been created and established Smog response desks at district levels. Representative of finance department told that the Punjab government is ensuring the provision of financial assistance for the installation of clean production technology in industries causing pollution and promotion of green investment through Punjab Green Development Program.