Toba Tek Singh - All Women And Children Rights Organisation secretary general Naseem Khan Seema demanded the government restore Rs1000 per month stipend of more than 2,500 minor children of poor families. The payment was closed in March 2018.

Addressing a press conference at Gojra, she claimed that to end child labour more than 2,500 children were selected by previous provincial government, who were asked to go to schools instead of serving in hotels, bricks kilns and workshops and their parents were being paid Rs1,000 per month as financial help. However, she said the Pakistan Tehrik Insaf government stopped the payment to the children since March 2018.

As a result, those children had now left their schools and they were forced to again start work as child labourers by their parents, she said. She urged prime minister Imran Khan and chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to restart the issuance of Rs1,000 scholarship per month so that said children could continue their studies in schools.

LECTURE HELD

The UO’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar and Director Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, PU Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar also attended the lecture. Dr Muazzam gave an overview of the changing dynamics of research in international academic settings and urged the faculty to focus more on creating new knowledge and inculcating the skills of critical thinking and empirical data collection among their students. After the lecture, the faculty had an interactive session with the guest. Dr Muazzam lauded the UO faculty’s dedication and diligence to uplift in the institution in record time despite limited resources.

Earlier, the Director External Linkages, Dr S Abuld Waheed, brought in here a Pakistani-German scholar, Dr. Hussnain Bokhari, who stayed at the UO for 2 weeks and delivered lectures and conducted workshops with the students and the faculty.

ASI booked for illegally releasing suspect

An assistant sub inspector(ASI) has been booked by same police station on the charge of misusing his powers and releasing an arrested accused instead of shifting him to jail.

A first information report was registered Under Sections 221 and 222 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 155-C of Police order 2002 on the complaint of Arrouti station house officer (SHO) Muzammal Hayat.

Accused ASI Muhammad Irfan Noor was handed over for investigation an under arrest accused Mushtaq Ahmad of chak Shahpur in a case registered against him under section 188 of PPC and accused ASI got his 14 day judicial remand of the accused Mushtaq Ahmad but instead of keeping him in jail or in police station he released him of his own.

When court granted his bail accused ASI took away accused Mushtaq Ahmad to district jail and at there he himself received court order regarding his bail and released him through fake documents. Accused ASI has not so far been

arrested.