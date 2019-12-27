Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has directed the concerned government departments to complete new building of the Punjab Assembly before the deadline.

He issued this direction while presiding over a meeting in connection with the construction of new building at the Assembly Chambers here on Thursday.

Speaker said that the construction of the new building had already suffered delay and any further delay would mean increase in the construction cost. “It is not acceptable at all because this will add burden on the national exchequer”, he observed.

Progress report be submitted after 15 days

The Speaker further directed that progress report should be submitted to Secretary Mohammad Khan after every 15 days. He also directed that under-construction mosque and hostel in the new building should also be completed early.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and other high ranking officials concerned.