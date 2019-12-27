PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested two terrorists involved in attacks on polio team workers in Dir District, claiming lives of two police officials.

This was disclosed by DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) KP Tahir Ayub while addressing a press conference at Swat district on Thursday.

The arrested terrorists were involved in attack on polio teams in Dir district on December 18 last as a result of which two policemen embraced martyrdom, Tahir Ayub reiterated. Both the arrested terrorists are identified as Hameed Ullah and Osama, he added.

 