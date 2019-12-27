Share:

At least 28 people have been killed after a powerful typhoon struck parts of the Philippines, the state-run disaster management agency said Friday.

Twelve people are reportedly missing in the wake of the storm's landfall, according to the agency.

Gales from Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, slowed to 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) per hour, the agency said.

It affected the Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte provinces, blowing off the roofs of many houses and knocking down trees and power poles.

So far, at least 10,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, the agency added.