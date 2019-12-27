Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said the entire nation was standing steadfast by the armed forces to defend the motherland. In a statement, he strongly condemned the Indian army’s unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

The Foreign Minister said ceasefire violations on the LoC was an Indian attempt to divert attention from the strong reaction against the controversial Citizenship Act in the country.

He said the people of India had rejected Narendra Modi government’s extremist thinking. He said Modi government was bent upon destroying peace in the region. Qureshi urged the world to take notice of India’s mischievous activities. The Foreign Minister paid tributes to the two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in the latest ceasefire violations on the LoC.

Saluting the velour and courage of the armed forces , the Minister said the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices of the armed forces .