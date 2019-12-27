Share:

LAHORE - European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo on the special invitation of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is arriving Lahore today (Friday) on a two-day visit.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Mr. Fabio Massimo will hold formal meeting to discuss economic relations including extension in GSP-Plus Status for Pakistan.

According to a communiqué issued by Governor House here, Governor Punjab during his visit to Europe this month had invited him and now European Parliament’s Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo is arriving Lahore.

In this connection, Governor said that European Parliament Vice President Mr. Fabio Massimo’s visit to Pakistan was very important. Mr. Fabio will hold meetings with delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and business community as well as participate in various functions to discuss extension in GSP-Plus status, and ways and means to further improve Pakistan’s access to European markets.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he had met with 36 members of European Parliament during his recent visit to Europe and had successful discussions on extension in GSP-Plus status and economy. He said that European Parliament Vice President’s visit will also further improve relations between Pakistan and Europe, and Pakistan will have huge economic benefits. Pakistan is reaping benefits worth three billion dollars annually from GSP-Plus and it has so far got 15 billion dollars benefit in five years.

He said that today, Pakistan is advancing successfully in the field of economy and this matter has also been acknowledged by all international financial institutions.