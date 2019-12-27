Share:

KARACHI - As many as 7,043 vehicles have been checked during the first two days of the road checking campaign of the excise department against tax defaulting vehicles under the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

During the campaign so far 250 vehicles were seized for various reasons. Documents of 450 vehicles were confiscated and the tax and penalty amounted to Rs4.4 million. According to the details, 1999 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1884 vehicles in Hyderabad, 1115 in Sukkur, 987 in Larkana, 680 in Mirpurkhas and 378 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad.

For various reasons, papers of 180 vehicles in Karachi, 105 in Hyderabad, 31 in Sukkur, 66 in Larkana, 28 in Mirpurkhas and 40 in Shaheed Benazirabad were confiscated.

Chawla said the road checking campaign for tax collection from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles will continue till January 2 and the owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their taxes in a timely manner to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads. “Timely payment of taxes is our national duty and in doing so we prove ourselves as law-abiding citizens,’ he concluded.