ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1000 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,900, as compared to Rs 86,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 857 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against last closing of Rs 74,503.

The price of silver also increased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 15 and was traded at $ 1505 as compared to last closing at $1490.