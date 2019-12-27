Share:

Okara - The Clean and Green Pakistan campaign will help face seasonal changes, raise the standard of sanitation and achieve the target of plantation. “Every individual must plant at least one sapling and take care of it. It would evolve into the confirmation of truth of the prime minister of Pakistan. On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzar, the city govts of the province had set in competition system to evolve a healthy atmosphere of competition which affect whole of the country,” said Punjab Minister for Minorities & Human Rights Ijaz Alam during the inaugural function of G&CP.

He said that the future of Pakistan was linked with young generation. The youth must step ahead to make Punjab green and clean, he added.

They must work to provide potable water to the people, arrange removal of garbage, disposal of dirty water, adopting habit of making atmosphere healthy and clean and provide people an awareness regarding plantation, he said.

He assured the audience that the campaign would be led to the rural areas and it would be monitored on tehsil and union council level. Chances would be created to include general people in the programme. Later the minister, DC and the political elite planted saplings and trees in the DC Complex lawn in the memory of the occasion, he added.