ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and popular singer Ibrar-ul-Haq as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman legal.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah announced the verdict in a petition filed by former acting chairman PRCS Saeed Ilahi, in which he had challenged the appointment of Ibrar as PRCS chairman.

The court had suspended Ibrar’s appointment orders in the previous hearing, and issued a stay order. Ilahi contended before the court that his appointment was made for three years, which was due to end on March 9, 2020, and that Ibrar’s appointment was made in violation of the legal procedure.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar pleaded to the court that rules for appointment of PRCS chairman had already been modified by the government. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such an appointment was an administrative matter, to be looked after by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court, after listening to the parties, upheld the appointment of Ibrarul Haq as PRCS chairman and disposed of the petition.