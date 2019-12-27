Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights said that India carried out a political vandalism and and a planned cultural invasion in occupied Jammu & Kashmir state on August 5 and October 31, 2019.

“India can’t win against the constituency of dissenting people and the jurisprudence of Kashmir case, “of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, which has been written into solemn agreements by the two Governments and endorsed by the Security Council”, said Syed Nazir Gillani, the JKCHR Chairman. He was addressing the concluding day morning session of the 2-Day International Conference on Kashmir hosted by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Sophy’s Forum the other day.

These agreements have been affirmed and reaffirmed by the two governments many times, Gillani added.

Addressing the conference President of JKCHR Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has said that according to schedule presented by the United Nations the Plebiscite in Kashmir should have been held before October 1948. He said that the disputed and technical accession with India, was only for 80 days from 26 October1947 to 15 January 1948, when India surrendered the accession for a UN supervised vote.

The character of earlier 80 days accession has been overridden by a new jurisprudence created by the Indian reference to UN Security Council and surrender for a Free, secure and impartial Plebiscite.

Dr Gilani urged upon the students and others working on defending the rights regime and the right of the people to self-determination, to revisit and perfect their understanding of the jurisprudence of Kashmir case. He quoted paras 72 and 73 of the minutes of UN Security Council’s 768th meeting held on 15 February 1957, quoting Colombian representative, that it was a serious mistake by the UN to appoint American national Chester Nimitz as Plebiscite Administrator in Kashmir and ignore to appoint the President of International Red Cross, a Swiss national instead. He said that Chester Nimitz wasted 9 years sitting in New York and allowed India to gradually drag her feet on compliance.

“If the parties are unable to reach an agreement on the plan submitted to Pakistan and India, provision is made for arbitration, and, to make assurance doubly sure, arbitration is to be carried out by an arbitrator or panel of arbitrators appointed not by a political body but by the President of the International Court of Justice. Arbitration has been supported by China, USA and UK. Britain has said “Since there is disagreement by the parties on this, arbitration, provides the only suitable and perhaps the only possible means of determination.”

The JKCHR President asked the Kashmiris, people of Pakistan, they support constituency to perfect the art of storytelling and giving meaning to the sufferings of the people. Following the tools provided by the jurisprudence of Kashmir case, is the only and workable weapon to vacate the Indian political vandalism, military aggression and cultural invasion in Kashmir, he said.