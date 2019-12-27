Share:

LAHORE - Hat-trick boy Kian Hall helped AOS Polo Team beat Master Paints Black by 5½-5 to qualify for the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by JS Bank here at Cavalry Polo ground on Thursday. Besides Kian Hall's three goals, the remaining two goals came from Raja Samiullah, who also played crucial role in AOS Polo Team's triumph. From the losing side, Manuel Eduardo Carranza scored a quartet while Ahmed Zubair Butt hit one. Master Paints Black were off to flying start as they converted three back-to-back goals to gain an impressive 3-0 lead while AOS could score only one goal to finish the first chukker at 3-1. Master Paints Black struck the only goal of the second chukker to enhance their lead to 4-1. AOS bounced back well in the third chukker as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 4-3. Then in the fourth and last chukker, they converted two more goals against one by Master Paints Black to draw the score at 5-all, which remained intact till the final whistle. The half goal handicap advantage for AOS then declared them winner of the well-contested match. In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints outperformed Fly Boys by 9-6½ to qualify for the subsidiary final. Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as top scorer as he hammered double hat-trick for Diamond Paints, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Raja Arslan Najeeb hit one. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Sqd Let M Hamza Iqbal thrashed two goals while Hamza Khan and Dfr Saqib Raheem scored one goal each. Diamond Paints dominated the entire first chukker by smashing in a superb hat-trick to take 3-0 lead while Fly Boys converted only one to reduce the margin to 3-1. Diamond Paints continued their good show in the second chukker as well as they thrashed two more goals against one by Fly Boys to have 5-2 edge. Diamond Paints added another hat-trick of goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 8-2 while Fly Boys hit one to reduce the deficit to 8-3. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams struck one goal apiece to make it 9-4 while with two and a half goal handicap advantage for Fly Boys, Diamond Paints won the match by 9-6½.