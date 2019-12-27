Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi awarded 7,184 degrees to the students of morning and evening shifts in various disciplines in 2019 while around 2,000 students would receive their degrees at the upcoming convocation of the university.

The 30th Convocation would be held on Saturday, December 28, at 09:30 am at the Valika Cricket Ground. The governor of Sindh and chancellor of the public sector universities of the province, Imran Ismail, would preside over the convocation. These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while talking to local journalists at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

Karachi University arranged a press briefing to share the details of the upcoming convocation with the media. Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that 208 students would receive their gold medals during the 30th Convocation. He mentioned that KU has awarded 3, 166 degrees in different departments of faculty of science, 1, 865 degrees in different departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, 718 degrees in different departments of faculty of management and administrative sciences, 284 degrees in faculty of education, 268 degrees in different departments of faculty of Islamic Learning, 216 degrees in different departments of faculty of pharmacy, 80 degrees in faculty of law, and 21 degrees in faculty of engineering.

He informed the media that during this year, 292 students have completed their MPhil, 255 students have completed their PhD whereas 15 MS, two MS, one MD and DSc degrees were awarded. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that a medical camp would be established and standby ambulances would also be available on Saturday.

He further said that KU Transport Department has arranged different parking spaces to facilitate the visitors while private transport operator Airlift and KU Transport Department would run their vehicles for the facilities of students and their parents.

Replying to a question, he said that names of the recipient of the gold medal would be embossed on their medals while the size of the gold medal has also been increased as compare to the past.

He also shared that during his recent visit to China, the Sichuan Normal University has offered annual scholarships to 20 students of the Karachi University. He added that the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi has been declared based Chinese language institute of the country.