LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics (LG) announced that its TVs are the first in the world to exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of 8K Ultra HD products and services delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV. The official industry 8K Ultra HD designation and logo were developed by the U.S.-based CTA to set a clear definition for retailers and consumers to help better identify products that meet key 8K Ultra HD requirements. LG’s Real 8K TVs, which will make their debut at CES 2020, are the first to exceed CTA’s specific requirements including those related to resolution, digital inputs1, high dynamic range, upscaling2, bit depth and measurement methodology. The CTA based its 8K definition on the threshold specified by the International Committee for Display Metrology.3 The measurement guidelines based on CM state that resolution must meet a 50 percent minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels in order to qualify as 8K UHD.