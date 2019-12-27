Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned violations of line of control by Indian army and paid tribute to the army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy. In a statement, the chief minister said the army has given a strong reply to the enemy by sending Indian army men to hell. He also paid tributes to the martyred army jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He said that martyred army jawans are our heroes and a national pride. The nation is proud of its martyrs, he added. The armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and nation is firmly standing with them, he added.