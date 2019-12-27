Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has been released from Adiala Jail by the authorities on Thursday after receiving release orders. Interestingly, not a single leader from PML-N arrived outside the prison to receive the former finance minister.

On the occasion, Miftah did not interact with media persons and the N League legal team escorted him to Islamabad. Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had granted bail to him in the LNG terminal contract scam against the surety bonds of Rs 10 million.

However, the PML-N leader has to spend two days in the prison as his release was delayed due to the unfulfilled legal requirements.