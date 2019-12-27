Share:

LAHORE - The provincial government on Thursday issued notification of posting of Nabeela Ghazanfar as Director Public Relations to the Punjab Chief Secretary.Ms Nabeela Ghazanfar has performed duties on many key posts including Punjab Director General Public Relations, Director Admin, Director News, Director Advertisement, Director Electronic Media, and Spokesperson for Punjab Police. She had also served as Liaison Officer Karachi, Deputy Controller News Pakistan Television Karachi, and Public Relations Officer in different departments. She is considered among the most competent, honest, and dutiful officers. She is daughter of late Riasat Ali, former Punjab DGPR.