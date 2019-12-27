Share:

LAHORE - Experts have predicted the prevailing cold wave and foggy conditions to persist during the current week.

The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog hampered vehicular movement on important intercity roads including Motorway and National Highway. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. Motorists left with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway.

The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. The police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling from evening to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure functioning of wipers and drive at slow speed.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Fog disrupts flights, trains

Lesser period of sunshine due to dense fog, snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 18 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -12C, Gupis -09C, Bagrote -08C, Kalat and Kalam -07C, Hunza and Gilgit -06C, Parachinar -05C, Quetta -04C, Dir and Rawlakot -03C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 06C.

Excessive usage of heaters to cope with severe cold led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the current week. Dense fog is likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.