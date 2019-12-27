Share:

ISLAMABAD - Many officials and cricketers have paid tributes to former first class cricketer, umpire and Lucky Star Cricket Club (LSCC) captain Ch Mohammad Saeed, who had died here in a road accident this week. While talking to The Nation, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Member Shakil Sheikh said: “Saeed’s death is a huge loss for club cricket and youngsters of twin cities, as he was passionate about promoting youngsters and holding club cricket matches. People from different professions attended his funeral, which is a clear indication that Saeed enjoyed good reputation during his lifetime. I think the PCB should hold a tournament to honour Saeed’s matchless services.” OGDCL Sports Board Vice President Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir, cricketer Irfan Bhatti, Nasir Chaudhry and many other former first class cricketers had visited Saeed’s residence, attended his funeral at H-11 graveyard and prayed for the departed soul.