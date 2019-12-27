Share:

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank has maintained its market position in the industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook. “PACRA” has accredited Soneri Bank with “AA-” (double A minus) for its long-term rating and “A1+” (single A one plus) for Bank’s short-term rating. Soneri Bank has also maintained the rating of Unsecured, Sub-ordinated and Listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A Plus) along with the rating of recently issued Unsecured, Sub-ordinated, Listed, Perpetual and Non-cumulative Term Finance Certificates as Additional Tier 1 (‘ADT1’) Capital of PKR 4,000 million at A, all accredited by PACRA