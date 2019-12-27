Share:

LAHORE - Lawyers attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology once again became a hot topic at Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

Law Minister Raja Basharat informed the house that the committee had completed the probe but the report could not be shared as the case was pending with the Lahore High Court.

The session started one hour and 20 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Replying to a call attention notice, Raja Basharat said that the committee constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister has prepared report after thorough probe. He said that the committee has identified officials responsible for negligence.. He said that the issue was highlighted in a manner that gave the impression of clash between two segments of the society. “We are trying to dispel this impression”, he said. He made it clear that responsible of PIC incident, both attackers and negligent officers, would be awarded exemplary punishment.

In reply to Hina Pervaiz Butt over on unavailability of dog bite vaccine, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the situation was exactly opposite. She said that dog bite vaccine was available at all districts in the province. She said that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Health provide vaccines immediately on receiving request. In addition to approaching CEOs Health, the citizens have the option of giving request on helpline. She said that the government had even provided vaccines at homes.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Ilyas Chinioti raised question on the utility of Kartarpur Corridor, saying only a few pilgrims were benefitting from the project constructed at a hefty cost of billions of rupees.

He said that more than 25,000 labourers were daily travelling on dilapidated Chiniot-Faisalabad Road. Instead of wasting money on useless projects like Kartarpur Corridor, he said, the public money should be spent on improving Chiniot-Faisalabad Road and such other arteries. He said that there were also complaints of grabbing land for Kartarpur Corridor. He accused the government of paying no heed to complaints of people in Narowal.

PPP’s Shazia Abid drew attention of the chair towards recent increase in electricity tariff. She said that the tariff has been increased for the third time under the excuse of fuel adjustment charges. She said that those taking about Madina state were making life of the masses miserable by increasing prices of essential commodities. She said that there were reports of increasing tariff again after a couple of months.

PPP’s Shaheen Raza pointed mushroom growth of marriage bureaus, saying such centres were destroying life of people for petty monitory gains.

She suggested setting up an authority for registration of all marriage bureaus and making clinical tests mandatory for intending couples.

Raja Basharat said that there was law to deal with cheaters. He said that the issue of regulating marriage bureaus was not relevant to one department. “Social Welfare and Local Government departments need to work along with Ministry for Religious Affairs to regulate marriage bureaus”, he said, adding, committee having representation of these departments could be formed. “The committee will get valuable suggestion from honorable female legislator”, he said. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9am.