ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday expressing concerns on late implementation on reduction of drugs prices urged government to implement new order in letter and spirit.

The statement issued by PMA said that it is shocked to learn about the notification regarding the reduction of drug prices of 15 per cent on total 89 medicines according to the press conference by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan after a cabinet meeting.

It said that it is very surprising that the same notification was also issued by the government on 19-06-2019 without being implemented. It has been noted that many essential drugs are either not available or are in short supply.

The PMA believes that repeating the same notifications do not provide any improvement in the system except bringing more insult to the injuries of the poor masses.

It demands that this notification should be implemented in letter and spirit and the government ensures the availability of drugs in the market.

The PMA also demands that all medicines particularly the live saving drugs, steroids, anabolic medicines, and anti-psychotic medicines should only be dispensed with the prescription of qualified medical practitioners.