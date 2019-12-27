Share:

ISLAMABAD - Karachi Company and Shahzad Town police have separately arrested two criminal gangs comprising nine persons and recovered motorbike, mobile phones, cash, stolen valuables and weapons from their possession, according to the police officials.

SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan had constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Margalla which successfully busted four members of a street criminal gang, later identified as Aneel alias Neelo, Samuil alias Don, Nadar alias Kaka and Samin Masih.

The police team also recovered three motorbikes, 11 mobile phones, cash and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed that they were involved in several incidents in various areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Shahzad Town police busted five dacoits/thieves including one Afghan national identified as Rashid Hameed besides Zahid Ullah, Muhammad Wasim, Rehman and Tasdiq Zaman.

The police teams also recovered stolen valuables and weapons from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Tarnol and Golra police arrested 10 outlaws during special crackdown against dacoits, drug-sellers and land-grabbers, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

One police team under supervision of SDPO (Saddar) Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Golra Muhammad Iqbal and others succeeded to bust a dacoit gang later identified as Kamran Ameen Kiani, Mazhar Kiani and Shujat Kiani.

The police team also recovered gold ornaments, cash worth Rs450,000, laptop and weapons from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed that they used to enter into houses in guise of property dealers.

Further investigation is underway for more recovery, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Golra police arrested a drug-pusher namely Agha and recovered 1,100 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested six members of land mafia after taking an immediate action on call of a citizen. They have been identified as Shoaib Khan, Gul Shahzad Khan, Shahwaiz Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Jawad and Ehtsham. The police also recovered pistols, one 12-bore rifle along with ammunition from their possession. A case has been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

A CIA police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadeer Abbasi along with others raided a gambling den and nabbed seven gamblers identified as Atif Hussain, Khalil Akhtar, Raja Arshad, Irfan Malik, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Tufail and Waheed Awan.

The police team also recovered stake money, gambling tools, six mobile phones from their possession.