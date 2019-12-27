Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated cabinet committee on law and order, police and administration for making best security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid’s birth anniversary. In a statement, he said that all the line departments deserve accolades for their best performance adding that duties have been rendered responsibly for the protection of life and property of the people. He expressed the satisfaction that Christmas and Quaid’s birth anniversary were held in a peaceful atmosphere. I extend congratulations to the line departments and members of the cabinet committee also worked hard for maintaining law and order in the province, he said. It is praiseworthy that line departments worked like a team and performed their duties efficiently. This passion should also be displayed in future for maintaining peace in the province, concluded the chief minister.