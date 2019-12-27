Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed ex-Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) an increase of Rs1.56 per unit in power tariff on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for October 2019.

The decision to increase was made by NEPRA, on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of DISCOs, in a public hearing presided over by Chairman of the Authority, Tauseef H Farooqi.

NPERA observed that this increase was allowed as in October, the electricity was sold to consumers at low price. The increase was made by the regulator in a public hearing here on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of DISCOs.

NEPRA has allowed this increase against the demanded Rs 1.7397 per unit. The distribution companies would collect Rs14.5 billion extra from consumers in their December bills. The tariff adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units a month and K-Electric consumers.

According to the petition, submitted by CPPA with NEPRA, total energy generated in October was 9572.06 GWh at the total cost of Rs 48.013 billion which is Rs 5.016 per unit. In September the total power generation was 13621 GWh.

The net electricity delivered to power distribution companies in October was 9296.60 GWh at the cost of Rs 51.11 billion or 5.498 per unit. Out of total electricity generation, losses stood at 2.88 per cent.

Since the actual cost of generation was Rs 5.498 per unit in the period under review against reference price of Rs 3.7579 per unit therefore it has requested an increase of Rs 1.7397 per unit.

According to the data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydropower generation in October was 2438.80 GWh or 25.48 percent. The share of hydropower decreased from 5052.84 GWhs or 37.09 percent in September.

As per the data 2356 Gwhs or 24.62 percent electricity was generated from coal at Rs 5.8508 per unit. In September 2232.44 GWh or 16.39 percent electricity was generated from coal at the cost of Rs 5.3770 per unit.

The power generation from furnace oil was reduced considerably as only 19.26 GWhs or 0.20 percent electricity was generated from RFO at the cost of Rs 13.4435 per unit. In September around 817.24 GWh or 6 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil. In October no electricity was generated from high speed diesel.

In October the energy generated from RLNG was decreased to 2432.73 GWh from 2868.46 GWh in September. However the percentage of power generated from RLNG in the total energy mix was increased from 21.06 percent in September to 25.41 percent in October. The cost of RLNG based electricity in October was Rs 9.8837 per unit. In September the cost was Rs 11.1186 per unit.

The total generation from local gas-based electricity was 1164.94 GWhs or 12.17 percent at the cost of Rs 7.2271 per unit. The generation from nuclear was 883.23 GWh or 9.23 percent of the total power generation at the cost of Rs 1.0134 per unit.

From Iran 43.05 GWh or 0.45 percent electricity was imported at the cost of Rs 11.5709 per unit. From wind and solar 153.05 GWh and 61.58 GWh electricity was generated respectively.

From baggasse 5.43 GWh or 0.06 percent electricity was generated at the cost of Rs 3.3049 per unit. From mixed sources 13.07 GWh or 1.60 percent electricity was generated at the cost of 6.8202 per unit.