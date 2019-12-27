Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued an advisory for citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes in order to save their hard-earned money from being looted at the hands of fraudsters.

RDA also declared the seven illegal housing schemes namely Blue World City, Abdullah City, Khanial Homes, Blue Hills, Al-Makkah City, The Regent Farm and CBR Residencia on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

As per law, the status of these schemes is illegal, the spokesperson said adding that RDA has already warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the above mentioned seven housing schemes since their status is illegal, he said. He added the sponsors of these housing schemes are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing schemes and should contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them. RDA spokesperson Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the Director General RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised housing schemes.