Share:

KARACHI - The city administration has decided that the Sea View Beach area will remain open for public on New Year’s night so that people visiting the beach could enjoy the occasion peacefully.

Roads leading to the sew view beach area will not be closed to let people go to the beach. Special traffic arrangements for the vehicular traffic would be made to avoid traffic congestion. These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office on Thursday.

The commissioner said the government does not want to stop people from participating in New Year celebrations at Sea View and other places. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the city administration to make special arrangements to let the citizens to go to the beach to enjoy New Year’s night. He said the citizens would not be obstructed to enjoy New Year celebrations if celebration were made in a cultured and civilized way.

The meeting also decided to deploy special police to keep watch on the mischievous so as to take strict action against those carrying weapons, using narcotics. Those found harassing visitors would also be brought to the book. The meeting decided that section 144 would be imposed on this occasion. Request will be made to impose the 144 in this regard to Home Department.

The Traffic Police briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the traffic flow so as to ensure better traffic flow. However the checking would be carried out on the roads.

Commissioner said that the citizens would have right to enjoy New Year’s but they should behave like civilized people showing law abiding and well mannered citizens. “Nobody would be allowed to carry a weapon, use narcotics, resort to one wheeling or ride a bike without a silencer,” he added.