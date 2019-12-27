Share:

KARACHI - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced that the CNG stations will remain closed in Sindh for further 24 hours. A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to shortage of gas, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers. He said that the SSGC’s management is closely monitoring the situation and added that the gas supply to the filling stations will be resumed after getting the required pressure and amount of gas for distribution. Earlier on December 25, All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) had announced to defy the SSGC orders to shutdown the fuel stations in the Sindh province.

The two stakeholders were embroiled in the feud after the fuel stations in the city witnessed continuous shutdown.

The association had said that the SSGC on Wednesday allowed them to reopen their the fuel stations but suddenly an email was conveyed to the stations at 8:20 pm to close them down.

“We were not conveyed of the decision on right time,” an association’s statement had read adding that there was a long queue of vehicles outside the stations.