Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index jumped by 799.47 points (1.94%) to 41,127 points from 40,328 points on the previous working day.

A total of 132,017,420 shares valuing Rs 6.52 billion were traded against 135,300,750 shares of Rs 7.16 billion during the last trading day.

Shares of 359 companies were transacted, out of which 258 recorded gain and 84 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 remained unchanged.

The top three traded companies were, UNITY with a volume of 27,199,500 shares and price per share of Rs 15.97, WTL with a volume of 21,015,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.27, and HASCOLR1 with a volume of 17,767,500 and price per share of Rs 9.54.