SIALKOT - A large number of medical students and their teachers participated in a rally taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people at Govt Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot. They expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They were carrying agitational banners and placards, besides, hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. They also chanted anti-Indian aggression slogans.

They strongly criticized the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. They added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. On the occasion, Principal Tariq Mehmood Rehan expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army there in the Held Valley.

He said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent, as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community. They added that the repressive tactics of Indian army have been immensely increased. India should stop bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They revealed that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein. Kashmir and Pakistan were like one soul in two hearts. Three unknown armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, electronics and dowry (worth of Rs2.2 million) at gun point during a broad day light dacoity incident at the house of Haji Tanveer Ahmed in Daska city’s Rustam Road locality here today. Reportedly, dacoits forced their entry into the house, made all the family member hostage at gunpoint and started looting. Accused looted gold ornaments weighing 17 Tolas, electronics and dowry of trader Haji Tanveer Ahmed’s daughter.