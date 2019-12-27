Share:

Gujranwala - Complainants thronged an open court held by the Gujranwala commissioner and the regional police officer.

Provision of speedy relief and justice to the people is the top priority of the Punjab government, and holding of open courts at different places is a step towards ensuring quick relief to the aggrieved parties by the concerned departments as well as giving an easy access to everyone to have a direct contact with the officers for the solution of their problems, said Commissioner Gujranwala Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi. They said that the Punjab government is fully committed to providing maximum relief to a common man in the minimum possible time and open door policy in offices and holding of”Open Kutcheris” at different public places was the best way to achieve this target. They expressed their resolve to take strict action against inefficient, corrupt and crocked government officials without any discrimination

They expressed these views during an open court held at Metropolitan Corporation. MPA Shaheen Raza, ADC(r) Dr. Zeeshan Hanif, AC(City) Usman Sikandar, AC(Sadar) Saria Haider, Chief Officer Amjad Dhillon, other officers and public attended the Kutcheri.

The Commissioner and RPO made it clear to all concerned officers to take immediate action on all applications, complaints and issues and dispose them off on merit within maximum possible time. They said that progress on these complaints would be monitored regularly. A number of complainants raised issues, complaints and public matters to Revenue, Police, Health Education and other departments. The Commissioner and RPO issued on spot directions for the quick resolution of the complaints.

Renowned solicitor was injured by robbers firing in Block D of Satellite Town locality. Nasir Nawaz Advocate was on his way to home, suddenly he was intercepted by unknown armed motorcyclist bandits, whom opened firing at him over offering resistance in snatching money and cell phone, he received severe bullet injures and was rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition. District Bar Association condemned over the incident and demanded to arrest the culprits. Meanwhile District Police Officer Amara Ather took stern notice and ordered the relevant police for taking action against the fleeing robbers.