ISLAMABAD - Team Eighteen defeated Young Stars Football Club (YSFC) 3-0 in their final to lift the Grand Ibex Cup 2019 here at Zaraaj Football Ground on Thursday. Team Eighteen fully dominated the final and never gave any chance of making a comeback to their opponents. They scored two goals in the first half and one goal in the second half to win the encounter. Nofil was named player of the tournament, while Abdullah Shakeel was declared best footballer of the tournament. National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director General Major General Muhammad Asim Iqbal graced the final as chief guest. The winning team was awarded Rs100,000 cash prize along with trophy and medals, while the runner-up team was handed Rs50,000 cash prize and medals. Total 32 teams from across the country participated in the tournament, which provided an excellent opportunity to the players to showcase their talents. The competition, which is held annually for promoting football in the country, has attracted large crowd from the twin cities. The first edition was won by Nishter Football Club (NFC), while the second season was clinched by Nascent Football Club (NFC).