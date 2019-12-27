Share:

HAFIZABAD - A villager was deprived of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs300,000 while other was deprived of his bike and a milkman was deprived of Rs5,000. According to police source, Jahangir Khan son of Jahan Khan of Solingin Kharl alongwith his family members had gone to another village after locking the house when unidentified burglars intruded into the house after breaking open the locks and made off with cash amount of Rs150,000, gold ornaments and other household articles worth million of rupees. Saifullah of Chowki Sukheke entered into the mosque for saying prayer after locking his bike outside the masjid and when he came out the masjid after the prayer, he found his bike was lifted away by unidentified bike lifter. A milkman Riaz Ahmad son of Dost Muhammad of Fatehki was returning to Pindi Bhattian when three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away Rs. five thousand at pistol point. The police have registered separate cases but failed to arrest any of the accused.