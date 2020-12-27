Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the special instructions of the government, the second PAF C-130 aircraft reached Niamey to deliver relief goods for the flood affected people of Niger. The two C-130 aircrafts airlifted more than 34,000 lbs of relief goods to the brotherly country. The relief goods were received at Niamey by caretaker Foreign Minister of Niger Marou Adamou along with government and military dignitaries from Niger, according to the PAF officials. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger, was also present at the occasion who reflected over historical bonds of trust and amity between the two countries.