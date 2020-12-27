Share:

Terrorist fire raid on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan.

According to ISPR, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists.

Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend fleeing miscreants. A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress.

In a press release, the spokesperson of ISPR said, such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

The spokesperson said security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all cost.