LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer regularized 716 contract employees in phase III on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee.

A total of 1,154 contract rescuer employees have been made permanent in 2020. Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the 716 rescuers over their regularization and also appreciated the scrutiny committee whose efforts over four months made permanent these rescuers. The member of the scrutiny committee, officers of Rescue Headquarters and Academy were also present. He said that 97 rescuers were regularized in the first phase, 341 in the second while 716 made permanent in the third phase.