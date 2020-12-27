Share:

HYDERABAD - The Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jameel Ahmed, has said that sports persons are like ambassadors of a country who represent their nation globally.

“A country whose playgrounds are full of the sports persons, its hospitals are often seen vacant,” he said while addressing at a shield distribution ceremony for the sports events organised by the Sindh Games Association on Saturday.

The AIG emphasised on the need of getting engaged in the sports activities for physical and mental growth, adding that the society as a whole should try to promote sports in order to pave the way for a healthy society.

The AIG said like the rest of the world, Pakistan was also in the grip of the COVID-19, advising the sports persons to comply with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The association’s office bearers expressed gratitude to the AIG for attending the ceremony and for encouraging the youth.