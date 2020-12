Share:

Islamabad - Aijaz Aslam is a well-known actor of our industry. He has been working for so long and gained popularity with the passage of time. He has worked in many popular dramas such as ‘Cheekh’, ‘KisDin MeraVeyahHoay Ga’, ‘Shiza’, ‘Dolly Darling” and recently on-air drama ‘Nand’.Recently, he has shared a BTS picture with Amna Ilyas from the set of their upcoming drama together. Both of them are appearing together for the first time in any project.