Share:

The government’s move to seek out relief from the IMF over the implementation of sales and income tax-related measures must be welcomed. After two years of hard work, the PTI government can claim the turnaround of some important economic indicators such as the current account balance, but in real terms, the real picture of the economy is still dismal. Employment opportunities are still thin and hard to come by, but the most problematic issue remains inflation for the average member of society.

Prices of staple items continue to rise, with commodities such as eggs now also on the list of expensive produce. The IMF has now given the government another six months to bring in sales and income tax adjustments, but this provides little relief, considering that most items in the country’s basket of goods are now posting increases. The average citizen is now spending a greater proportion of their monthly income on food alone, when they can that is. Those below the poverty line are slowly being deprived of food items they could have relied on in the past. Vegetables such as onions have posted increases in this year; you can add this to the growing list of expensive items such as wheat, sugar and now, eggs as well.

Even if there is a moratorium on the changes for the next six months, the current price list in the basket is simply untenable. The increase in the price of eggs has been touted by some as a shortage of supply compared to the increased demand that is usual in winters, but there is no reason to suggest why the yield of eggs is so low this season. The rise in poultry feed is the stated reason the poultry association has provided.

The government must investigate; in the recent past, many industries have pointed towards issues in the supply chain, even when the real reason for the rise in price has been artificial. The government has looked weak in front of these strategies which is why it will not be too surprising if the poultry industry is now trying its hand at the exploitation of consumers.