Mohsen Fakhrizada, the scientist who founded Iran’s nuclear program, was assassinated near Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif has blamed Israel for the assassination of the great scientist and said the world should condemn terrorism. In his scathing response, Hussein Salami said that he would avenge the assassination of Dr Fakhri. Brigadier Hussein Dehqan, Defense Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said that he would force those who attacked Dr Fakhri to repent. According to foreign media, confirming the death of the 59-year-old Dr Mohsen Fakhrizada, a physics professor at the university, the architect of Iran’s nuclear program and head of the Defense Ministry’s Research and Innovation Organisation, said his car was hit 40 kilometres from Tehran.

Iranian media reported that the attackers hid explosives and blew up a pickup van in front of Dr Fakhri’s car, after which the terrorists in the car on the other side of the road fired bullets. Dr Fakhri was seriously injured in a clash between the bodyguards of the Iranian scientist and the terrorists. He was taken to the hospital in the town of Absard, on the outskirts of Tehran, where despite their best efforts, the doctors failed to save his life.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif claimed in his tweet that there were clear indications of Israeli involvement in the assassination of Dr Fakhrizada, which reflected provocation for war. He said the assassination of Iran’s great scientist was terrorism. He called on the international community to condemn this state terrorism by ending the shameful double standard. According to the AP, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, in his response said that he would avenge the assassination of the great scientist as he had done in the past, adding that the assassination of the nuclear scientist was part of Iran’s efforts to block access to modern science. Calling it a blow, he assured the nation that they would not sit idly by until the killers of the great scientist were punished.

According to Reuters, Israel has not commented on the news of the assassination of the Iranian scientist, while the Pentagon has also denied any comment. It is to be noted that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had said in a news conference in 2018 to remember the name Fakhrizada. Similarly, in an interview, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert also mentioned Dr Fakhrizada’s name and said that he could be targeted. It should be noted that Mohsen Fakhrizada, known as the Father of Iran’s nuclear program, had been listed him as one of the most wanted people in the United States, while Western intelligence agencies have called Dr Fakhrizada the mastermind of Iran’s secret nuclear program. Dr Fakhri was the only Iranian scientist to be named by the Nuclear Watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency in 2015. In fact, after the killing of four nuclear scientists between 2010 and 2012, Iran decided that the nuclear watchdog would not be given access to Dr Fakhrizada so that the world would not know about his whereabouts.

