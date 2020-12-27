Share:

Islamabad - Researchers may have found the long-sought “nanoflares” thought to heat the solar corona to its incredible temperatures.A new study published in Nature Astronomy marks the first-time researchers have captured the full lifecycle of a putative nanoflare – from bright origins to blistering demise.Nanoflares are tiny eruptions on the Sun, one-billionth the size of normal solar flares. Eugene Parker – of Parker Solar Probe fame – first predicted them in 1972 to solve a major puzzle: the coronal heating problem.That’s the mystery of how the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, gets so incredibly hot. Despite being much farther away from the solar core, it’s millions of degrees hotter than the layers beneath it.Nearly 50 years later the coronal heating problem still hasn’t been solved. It has been hard to confirm any of a handful of different theories, in part because no one has ever actually seen a nanoflare.“They’re extremely difficult to observe,” said Shah Bahauddin, Research Faculty at the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and lead author of the study.