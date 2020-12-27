Share:

BADIN - The election of Badin Press Club for the year 2021 held in the club under supervision of Chairman Election Committee, Shad Altaf Memon. The eligible members exercised their power to vote and rights. The process continued in fair and transparent manner with collaboration and coordination of the members of the club. The election committee announced the result of the contest for different slots and Shoukat Memon was announced successful for the slot of Vice President, Abdul Hameed Soomro, General Secretary, Sawan Khaskheli as Finance Secretary, Muhammad Siddique Panhwar, Joint Secretary while Ashraf Abdullah Memon elected as Social Secretary for the year 2021. Earlier, Tanveer Ahmed Arain was announced unopposed elected for the slot of President of the club and Abdul Latif Zargar, Malik Illyas, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Imran Abbas Khuwaja, Noor Hassan Solangi, Shafi Muhammad Memon, Abdul Hussain and Muhammad Ali Buledi were unopposed elected members of working committee of Badin press club.