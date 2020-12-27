Share:

LARKANA - Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on Saturday. He visited the grave of Ex-PM and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered “Fateha” for “Isal-i- Sawab”. Murad who was accompanied by Sindh ministers Mukish Chawala, Nawab Taimour Talpur, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Imadad Ali Petafi, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Iajaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana division, DIG police Larkana Range, DC Larkana, SSP Larkana, leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some-time. Sindh CM also laid floral wreath at the grave of founder chairman of PPP and Ex-PM Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha’. He visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP and first lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Commissioner Larkana division reviewed the arrangements of public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, in connection of 13th death anniversary of slain chairperson of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being held today (December 27, 2020), at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.