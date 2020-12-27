Share:

PESHAWAR - Director Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bilal Azam has said that biometric and online system introduced for bringing transparency and improvement in vehicles’ registration has usher maximum positive results. Addressing a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s standing committee for car dealers and other businessmen, he assured them of accepting their long standing demands and resolution of problems. Besides, senior vice chairman, Haji Ihsan and vice chairman Bakht Munir, other members of the committee also attended. The Director, Excise & Taxation said that record revenue of Rs.8 billion had also been collected through the new online system, which is a big achievement.