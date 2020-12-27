Share:

Mardan - The body of a nine-year-old boy, who went missing in Katlang area of Mardan, was found on Friday night.

Police handed over the body bearing torture marks to the heirs after post mortem. According to local police, Ismail son of Mumtaz Khan, a student of third grade, went missing on Thursday evening from Zara Mohallah of Katlang.

Police personnel along with the family members and villagers started search for the missing boy. The search operation continued till Friday when body of Ismail was found in an irrigation water channel.

Local police first shifted the body to Type-D Hospital Katlang for post mortem and then shifted it to provincial capital Peshawar for DNA samples and other investigation.

The people of the area have demanded early arrest of the killer and exemplary punishment to him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah soon after receiving information about the incident reached the site. He visited the victim’s family, offered Fateha for the departed soul, and assured that the killer would be arrested soon.