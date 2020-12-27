Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman has said that his health condition is improving day by day. He is in self-isolation on the directions of doctors and performing duties from home.

The CM thanked the people for their prayers for his speedy recovery. He said that during the recent pandemic situation holding of public meeting is equal to playing with the lives of the people. He said that Opposition’s public gathering has resulted in spread of corona. “We should realize our responsibility as a nation. Safeguarding the lives of people is the top priority of the government”, Usman Buzdar added.

He further directed to follow the corona SOPs and directed the 100 percent implementation on SOPs to protect people from virus. Concerned department should take effective measures for coping with the violation of corona SOPs. He further directed Cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard the lives of the people. He said that intensity of the second wave of corona pandemic is going stronger than the first one, people are appealed to take preventive measures as it is the only way to deal with this virus.