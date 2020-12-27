Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a seven-point agenda including reconstitution of PEMRA Council of Complaints, Islamabad, in its next meeting scheduled to be held on December 29. According to the agenda, the cabinet will discuss seven points including presentation by Economic Affairs Division on death of foreign funds, other than the loans and their utilization, Gs Migitation Plan-Update, presentation on Margalla Road encroachment removal submission of timelines, permanent deployment of Frontier Constabulary for three years at the disposal of forests, Wildlife and Environment Department Gilgit-Baltistan. The federal cabinet will also discuss reconstitution of PEMRA Council of Complaints Islamabad, appointment of Director General Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan, summary for cabinet regarding construction of multi-storey building at railway land Nowshera and any other item with the permission of Prime Minister.