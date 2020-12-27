Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is working on several projects to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

An estimated Rs495 million had been earmarked for other projects including repair and maintenance of rotten water pipelines, tube-wells, water tankers, replacement and installation of the new pipelines. According to the CDA officials, the water supply department of the CDA is highly active in providing clean drinking water to the citizens. In this regard, not only rotten and broken water lines are being repaired but tube-wells also. Minor faults and damaged motors are also being repaired and replaced.

On the other hand, tankers of water supply department are also serving the city day and night for the supply of water to the city, while the said water tankers are also being repaired.

Tube-wells have been repaired in sector G-10, G-11, F-11, I-9 and I-10. The water supply reservoirs are also being repaired. Water supply has been restored by repairing tube-wells in sector G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, F-6 F-7, F-8, F-10, I-9, I-10, H-9, H-10, Humk Town, Rawal Dam, Poona Faqiran and other areas, according to the officials.

The water supply department has also repaired 12 faulty water filtration plants after which now 35 water filtration plants have become operational. On the other hand, repair work of rotten water lines in Sector I-9, I-10, G-11, F-11 and F-10 is underway.