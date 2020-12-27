Share:

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi has said on Sunday that the results of population census 2017 can be upgraded through technology.

According to the sources, the minister speaking on PDM highlighted that such kind of small conflicts usually appear between the government and its coalition parties which can be resolved.

He further added that opposition will continue to face defeat at every step due to its corruption.

The reaction came after government’s allied partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had raised concerns over the results of census and refused considering the report submitted by commission.